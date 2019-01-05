NFL coaching carousel: Packers reportedly to interview Gase

The Green Bay Packers have been active in trying to fill their head-coaching vacancy and plan to interview fired Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase, according to a report Friday, though a time and place have not been finalized.

Dec 23, 2018; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase looks on during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports

According the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the team’s brain trust of president/CEO Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst are interested in Gase because of his prowess as an offensive play-caller who flourished as an assistant coach with Peyton Manning with the Denver Broncos. Like Manning, the Packers have another of the most accomplished passers in recent years, 35-year-old QB Aaron Rodgers.

The Journal Sentinel reports that Murphy and Gutekunst spent Friday interviewing both the offensive and defensive play-callers for the New England Patriots — offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and linebackers coach Brian Flores. The Packers’ duo will fly to New Orleans Saturday for a pair of interviews with Saints assistants: offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael and tight ends coach Dan Campbell.

The Dolphins fired Gase, 40, on New Year’s Eve after Miami’s second straight losing season at 7-9. Gase led the Dolphins to a 10-6 mark in his first season, but went just 13-19 in his final two seasons. Gase interviewed with the New York Jets on Friday after talking to the Arizona Cardinals on Wednesday.

In other coaching news Friday:

—The Dolphins announced that they concluded an interview with the Patriots’ Flores, with Miami planning to interview Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on Saturday. Allen was head coach for Oakland from 2012-14.

—Campbell, who has interim head-coaching experience going 5-7 in 12 games with the Dolphins in 2015, interviewed with the Cleveland Browns on Friday one day after he met with the Cardinals. The Browns have also interviewed interim coach Gregg Williams, former NFL coach Jim Caldwell and Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

—The former Indianapolis Colts and Detroit Lions head coach Caldwell had a formal interview with the Cardinals on Thursday, per ESPN. Caldwell previously met with the Browns and Packers, and reportedly plans to talk to the Jets as well.

—The Jets are reportedly interested in speaking with Baylor head coach Matt Ruhle about their head-coach opening, according to ESPN.

—NFL Network reported that the Cincinnati Bengals met with a pair of Los Angeles Rams assistant coaches, quarterbacks coach Zac Taylor and tight end coach/passing game coordinator Shane Waldron.

—Field Level Media