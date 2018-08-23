Green Bay Packers not shopping WR Cobb

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb is not on the trade block.

Aug 18, 2016; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb (18) catches a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Oakland Raiders at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

One day after former NFL personnel man Mike Lombardi said Cobb was known to be available via trade in league circles, NFL Network countered to the contrary, reporting Cobb will be in Green Bay this season to play out the final year of his contract.

Speaking on The Ringer’s GM Street podcast Wednesday, Lombardi said many teams around the league are looking to add a receiver, and the Packers appear willing to move Cobb.

“I think if you offered Green Bay something for Randall Cobb, I don’t know what they would take for him, but I think he’s available,” Lombardi said. “I know his name’s being shopped around.”

Due $8.6 million in salary, Cobb was rumored as a possible release candidate this spring, but the Packers released Jordy Nelson instead.

Cobb, who turned 28 Wednesday, will count $12.7 million against the Packers’ cap this season, a figure that would be reduced to $3.65 million in dead money if he is traded (or, for some reason, released).

Still $5.75 million under the cap, the Packers likely don’t need to clear space unless they make a major trade. Many have speculated they could be interested in Oakland Raiders holdout defensive end Khalil Mack, but no substantive reports have linked the two teams, and the Raiders have shown no interest in dealing Mack.

Entering his eighth NFL season, Cobb has seen his numbers dip significantly over the past two seasons. He has 126 catches for 1,263 yards and eight scores in 28 games (24 starts) over that span after totaling 170 grabs for 2,116 yards and 18 touchdowns in 32 games (31 starts) from 2014-15.

The Packers took three wide receivers in April’s draft — fourth-rounder J’Mon Moore, fifth-rounder Marquez Valdes-Scantling and sixth-rounder Equanimeous St. Brown — while third-year pro Geronimo Allison is expected to take a bigger role after catching 23 passes for 253 yards last year. Former practice squad member Jake Kumerow has impressed with six grabs for 190 yards and touchdowns of 82 and 52 yards this preseason after drawing praise from quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

