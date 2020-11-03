Packers down to spare parts at RB

Running backs AJ Dillon and Jamaal Williams are not available for the Packers this week, leaving Green Bay to hold its breath on the status of Aaron Jones for Thursday’s game at San Francisco.

Dillon tested positive for COVID-19, and Williams was ruled out Tuesday as a “high risk close contact.”

Jones, who hasn’t played the past two weeks due to a calf injury, might not be ready to return Thursday. NFL Network reported Tuesday there is little optimism in the Packers’ organization that Jones will play.

That would leave the Packers with two healthy running backs -- Dexter Williams and return specialist Tyler Ervin. Ervin’s health is debatable; he was questionable for Week 8 with a wrist injury.

Ervin has four rushing attempts this season. Dexter Williams does not have a carry.

Linebacker Kamal Martin is also out Thursday as a close contact.

