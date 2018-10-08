McCarthy: Packers need Crosby to make kicks

Mason Crosby had one of the worst games in league history as a kicker on Sunday, but he’s not going anywhere — despite costing the Packers in a big way at Detroit.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 7, 2018; Detroit, MI, USA; Green Bay Packers kicker Mason Crosby (2) reacts to a missed field goal during the second quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

“We have to convert those kicks,” Packers head coach Mike McCarthy told the media Monday. “He’s a proven highly successful kicker, and I believe in him but he’s got to make those kicks. It’s a different game at halftime (if he makes those three first-half) kicks.”

If Crosby, who missed five kicks in all Sunday, has another shaky game, it’s unlikely McCarthy will stand pat.

McCarthy said the Packers finished minus-300 in field-position yards against the Lions, taking into account failed fourth-down attempts, turnovers and missed field goals.

Crosby missed an extra point and four field goals in the 31-23 loss. He was 10 of 11 on field goals entering Week 5.

“That’s never happened to me. It doesn’t happen,” Crosby said. “So I’m going to evaluate it but I’m going to it up to something that is an anomaly in life that I’ve never even been a part of. So I’m going to evaluate the details like I do every week and move on. Because that one for me is something that I’ve never been a part of and hope to never be part of again.”

—Field Level Media