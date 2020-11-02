Packers rookie RB Dillon tests positive, practice goes virtual

A positive COVID-19 test prompted the Green Bay Packers to shift Monday meetings from the team facility to remote sessions.

Rookie running back A.J. Dillon was placed on the reserve/COVID list on Monday, and contact tracing began earlier in the day.

“The Packers were informed today that a player has tested positive for COVID-19,” the Packers said in a statement. “Our organization has entered the NFL’s intensive protocol and the player has self-quarantined. We will continue to work with the league on contact tracing as we follow the guidelines of intensive protocol. All player meetings will be conducted virtually today.

“Our focus continues to be on the health and safety of our players, staff and community. We will continue to work closely with the NFL and medical professionals and follow their guidance.”

The Packers are scheduled to play at San Francisco on Thursday night. Given the small room in which running backs meet, the implications could be broad for the Packers’ roster.

Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones has missed the past two games with a calf injury but has been at the team facility and did take part in position group meetings prior to being declared out.

Dillon had five carries for 21 yards for the Packers on Sunday. Green Bay played the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field.

Team facilities are closed Tuesday for Election Day.

--Field Level Media