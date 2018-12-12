Favre: 'Never say never' to coaching Packers

Aug 6, 2016; Canton, OH, USA; Former Green Bay quarterback Brett Favre looks on after giving his acceptance speech during the 2016 NFL Hall of Fame enshrinement at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre offered suggestions as to who he thinks should fill the head coach position for his former team, including current Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, but he’s keeping himself out of the mix. For now.

“Never say never,” Favre told TMZ Sports this week. “It’s definitely interesting, but believe me, that’s not going to happen. How can you not be intrigued by that? They would never offer, but even if they would, that’s ... I’m not ready for that and neither are they.”

Favre, who helped Oak Grove High School win a 2013 Mississippi state title as its offensive coordinator, said he’s not ready or willing to join the pro coaching ranks just yet.

“That’s a far cry from the professional aspect of it,” Favre said. “Will I do it? Who knows. I do feel like I have a lot to offer the next level and the next level after that. As a college, pro coach, there’s very little time devoted to anything other than football. Right now, I’m not willing to give up that time.”

Favre’s other suggestions included former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll.

The 11-time Pro Bowler, now 49, noted that “no one’s asked” for his opinion, but his namedrop of friend and former teammate Pederson caught attention from several media outlets.

“Now, I don’t know if they can get him from Philly, or if he would even consider that,” Favre said. “But there’s another young guy who is very creative and has proven he can win the big one.”

Pederson, who he led to the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory in 2017, received a contract extension through 2022 this summer.

