Former Packers great Gregg dies at 85

Green Bay Packers great Forrest Gregg died on Friday at the age of 85, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced.

Gregg, a favorite of legendary Packers coach Vince Lombardi, was a standout offensive tackle during Green Bay’s dynasty in the 1960s. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1977.

Despite being undersized, Gregg played in 188 consecutive games between 1956 and 1971, winning five championships with the Packers along the way.

He spent his final season in Dallas, winning his sixth title in Super Bowl VI.

“The game lost a giant today,” a statement from Hall of Fame President David Baker begins. “Forrest Gregg exemplified greatness during a legendary career that earned him a Bronzed Bust in Canton. He was the type of player who led by example and, in doing so, raised the level of play of all those around him. Forrest symbolized many great traits and virtues that can be learned from this Game to inspire people from all walks of life.”

Gregg went into coaching after his playing days ended, guiding the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and Packers over 11 seasons.

While no cause of death was released, Gregg was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2011.

—Field Level Media