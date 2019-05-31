Report: Torn Achilles for Packers coach LaFleur

FILE PHOTO: Feb 27, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur speaks to media during the 2019 NFL Combine at Indianapolis Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports - 12246781

New Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur will have surgery Sunday to repair a torn Achilles tendon, according to multiple reports.

LaFleur was injured while playing “knockout” on a basketball hoop at the stadium on Wednesday night, reports Mike Silver of NFL.com.

Silver suggests LaFleur will coach from a cart during the upcoming OTAs and likely throughout the offseason, but could be ready to patrol the sidelines by the time the regular season starts.

LaFleur became the 15th head coach for Green Bay’s storied franchise after a month-long search in January.

The 39-year-old LaFleur, who served as offensive coordinator of the Tennessee Titans under first-year head coach Mike Vrabel last season, spent 2017 as the Los Angeles Rams wide receivers coach (the Rams finished eighth in the league in rushing, 10th in passing), and was quarterbacks coach for the Atlanta Falcons from 2015-16.

LaFleur, who is from Mount Pleasant, Mich., made his start in the NFL coaching ranks in 2008 with the Houston Texans, connecting with Kyle Shanahan, now the San Francisco 49ers head coach. He joined Mike and Kyle Shanahan with the Washington Redskins, then worked in Atlanta under Kyle Shanahan.

LaFleur replaced Mike McCarthy, who was fired by Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy on Dec. 2 after Green Bay was stunned by the Arizona Cardinals. Green Bay interviewed at least 11 candidates, many of whom had offensive backgrounds and previous experience as head coaches.

