June 3, 2018 / 4:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

NFL: Packers' Matthews needs surgery on nose after softball accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews will require surgery on his nose after being hit in the face by a line drive during a softball game on Saturday. Matthews, who was pitching in the charity game near Appleton, Wisconsin, went to the ground after being hit before getting up and walking off the field.

June 2, 2018; Grand Chute, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers player Clay Matthews is hit by a line drive while pitching during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The game benefits the Jordy Nelson-backed Young Life organization. Mandatory Credit: Ron Page/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

“Thank you for all the concern and well wishes,” Matthews said on Twitter after a trip to the hospital.

“I busted my nose pretty good and will have surgery once the swelling subsides. Thankful as it could have been much more serious.”

When play resumed in the game a batting practice safety netwas brought out to protect pitchers the rest of the way.

Writing by Jahmal Corner in Los Angeles; Editing by Peter Rutherford

