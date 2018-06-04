Packers linebacker Matthews needs surgery after softball mishap

Clay Matthews will be ready for the regular season but remains sidelined for the remainder of the Green Bay Packers’ offseason workouts after taking a line drive to the nose during a charity softball game Saturday.

June 2, 2018; Grand Chute, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers player Clay Matthews is hit by a line drive while pitching during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The game benefits the Jordy Nelson-backed Young Life organization. Mandatory Credit: Ron Page/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Matthews, 32, has not participated in OTAs because of a knee injury.

Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick smacked a line drive directly back to Matthews, who was pitching, sending the Pro Bowl linebacker immediately to the ground. He left the field with his face covered by his glove and was taken to the emergency room.

Matthews must wait for swelling to subside before having the surgery, coach Mike McCarthy said Monday. There was no orbital bone damage or additional concern for greater injury following tests, which helped lighten the mood in Green Bay.

“I think he needs to work on his off hand, mitt-side, and release of the ball,” McCarthy joked.

“No long-term concerns,” McCarthy added, saying he expected the operation would take place “midweek.”

—Field Level Media