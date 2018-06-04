FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
June 4, 2018 / 5:23 PM / Updated 23 minutes ago

Packers linebacker Matthews needs surgery after softball mishap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Clay Matthews will be ready for the regular season but remains sidelined for the remainder of the Green Bay Packers’ offseason workouts after taking a line drive to the nose during a charity softball game Saturday.

June 2, 2018; Grand Chute, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers player Clay Matthews is hit by a line drive while pitching during the Green & Gold Charity Softball Game at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The game benefits the Jordy Nelson-backed Young Life organization. Mandatory Credit: Ron Page/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Matthews, 32, has not participated in OTAs because of a knee injury.

Offensive lineman Lucas Patrick smacked a line drive directly back to Matthews, who was pitching, sending the Pro Bowl linebacker immediately to the ground. He left the field with his face covered by his glove and was taken to the emergency room.

Matthews must wait for swelling to subside before having the surgery, coach Mike McCarthy said Monday. There was no orbital bone damage or additional concern for greater injury following tests, which helped lighten the mood in Green Bay.

Slideshow (2 Images)

“I think he needs to work on his off hand, mitt-side, and release of the ball,” McCarthy joked.

“No long-term concerns,” McCarthy added, saying he expected the operation would take place “midweek.”

—Field Level Media

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.