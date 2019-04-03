Retired WR Nelson would consider return to Packers

FILE PHOTO: Dec 2, 2018; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders wide receiver Jordy Nelson (82) makes a catch against the Kansas City Chiefs in the fourth quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports - 11778925

Recently retired receiver Jordy said says he would consider playing in 2019 — if Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers asks him to.

“It would probably be hard to say no,” Nelson said during a guest appearance Wednesday morning on “The Dan Patrick Show.”

Nelson, who turns 34 in May, announced his retirement last month after one season with the Oakland Raiders. He caught 63 passes for 739 yards and three touchdowns in 2018.

The Packers could use an extra pair of hands, having recently lost Randall Cobb to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency.

Teammates for a decade in Green Bay, Nelson caught 65 touchdown passes from Rodgers from 2008-17 plus five more scores in the postseason.

In Super Bowl XLV, Rodgers was the MVP and Nelson had nine receptions for 140 yards and a TD in a 31-25 win against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

