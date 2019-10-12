Packers RB Jones says NFL fined him $10K

Oct 6, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) gestures after scoring his fourth touchdown in the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports - 13475313

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones has been fined $10,527 for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty he incurred in last Sunday’s game, the player revealed to ESPN.

Jones was fined by the league for taunting/unsportsmanlike conduct after he waved goodbye to cornerback Byron Jones during his touchdown run in Green Bay’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

The third-year pro had 182 yards of offense (107 rushing, 75 receiving) in the game, a 34-24 Packers victory.

Jones, a former fifth-round draft pick, has 302 rushing yards and eight touchdowns for Green Bay (4-1) this season.

After the game, Jones said he didn’t remember waving goodbye to the Cowboys player, saying that he was “just in the zone” during the game. Jones tied a Packers franchise single-game record with four rushing touchdowns.

Jones said that he will appeal the fine in the hopes of getting it reduced because he is a first-time offender.

