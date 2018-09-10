Packers' Rodgers overcomes leg injury in comeback win

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers left Green Bay’s Sunday night game against the visiting Chicago Bears in the second quarter due to a left leg injury, but he returned to action after halftime and led the Packers to a 24-23 comeback win.

Sep 9, 2018; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates after beating the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Rodgers attempted to get on his feet following a sack but crouched to the turf, grasping the back of his left leg.

After he was taken to the medical tent to be evaluated, Rodgers was carted to the locker room amid concern that Rodgers may have sustained a serious injury. Backup DeShone Kizer jogged onto the field with Green Bay trailing 10-0.

Kizer fumbled the ball on his first possession, and it was recovered by Bears linebacker Khalil Mack on a strip sack. On Kizer’s next possession, Mack thwarted a strong Packers drive by picking off Kizer on a failed screen pass, rumbling 27 yards for a touchdown and a 17-0 Chicago lead.

When the Packers began their first possession of the second half with 9:10 left in the third quarter, down 20-0 after the Bears opened the third quarter with a field goal, Rodgers was back on the field. With a slight limp and clearly protecting his left leg, Rodgers led Green Bay to four consecutive scoring drives in rallying the Packers to victory.

It was Green Bay’s largest fourth-quarter comeback win in franchise history.

Rodgers, 34, finished the game 20 of 30 for 286 yards (273 in the second half) and three touchdown passes, all in the fourth quarter.

After the game, Rodgers told NBC’S Michelle Tafoya that the injury was to his left knee and asserted that he would play next week when the Packers host the NFC North rival Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers, who missed nine games last season because of a broken collarbone, recently signed a record four-year, $134 million extension with $100 million in guarantees.

