Packers QB Rodgers says he's playing vs. Jets

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters Wednesday he plans to play through his groin injury Sunday against the New York Jets.

Dec 16, 2018; Chicago, IL, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) greets a fan while taking to the field before their game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

“It’s about leadership,” said Rodgers, who hurt the groin in Sunday’s loss to the Bears but played through the issue. “How can I stand here and say these games don’t matter? ... That’s not the way I lead. I’m super competitive.”

Hours earlier, interim coach Joe Philbin declined to say definitively whether or not Rodgers would play.

“I’m hopeful he’s going to practice, and I’m hopeful he’s going to play,” Philbin told reporters. “But certainly, yeah it’s a little early to say exactly where everybody’s at.”

Rodgers did practice, taking the first reps among quarterbacks during individual drills that were open to the media. The team has yet to issue its official practice report.

Many have wondered if Rodgers would not play the final two weeks, given the groin injury, the knee injury he played through earlier this season and the Packers officially being eliminated from playoff contention on Sunday.

Elsewhere, multiple outlets reported Tuesday that defensive tackle Kenny Clark would be placed on injured reserve after injuring his elbow in Sunday’s loss, but Philbin said he was not aware of any plans to shut down Clark “at this point in time.”

Clark, a 2016 first-round pick, has six sacks in 13 games this season. The team must decide this offseason whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option for 2020, which would be guaranteed only for injury.

Clark’s elbow injury is not considered serious and he isn’t expected to need surgery.

