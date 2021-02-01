Packers 'absolutely' expect QB Aaron Rodgers back in 2021

FILE PHOTO: Jan 24, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before playing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers is “absolutely” the quarterback of the present and future for the Green Bay Packers.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said in a video press conference Monday that the likely league MVP is unquestionably returning to the team. That expectation came into question following the NFC Championship game loss, when Rodgers said his future was unclear.

“Is that a trick question? Absolutely,” LaFleur said Monday. “There’s no doubt about it. You’re talking about the guy who’s going to win the MVP of the league. We’re not in this position without him.”

The Los Angeles Times reported Sunday morning that the Rams attempted to acquire Rodgers before pulling the trigger on a trade for Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on Saturday. According the report, Rams GM Les Snead was unequivocally rebuffed in the trade bid.

Rodgers is the favorite to win NFL Most Valuable Player honors for the third time after passing for 4,299 yards and a franchise-record 48 touchdowns. He is under contract through 2023. But questions began circling from Rodgers himself and onlookers after the Packers traded up to select quarterback Jordan Love with the 26th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft.

“We’re not idiots,” Packers CEO Mark Murphy told The 5th Quarter Show on WNFL in Green Bay last week. “Aaron Rodgers will be back. He’s our leader.”

LaFleur said Monday the Packers are still talking to candidates to replace Mike Pettine as defensive coordinator. LaFleur admitted a miscommunication with Pettine at the end of the first half of the team’s loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cost the Packers dearly.

He also said he’s considering passing off playcalling duties to Nathaniel Hackett to free himself to oversee the larger operation.

--Field Level Media