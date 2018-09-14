Packers QB Rodgers questionable for Vikings

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings due to the left knee injury he suffered in the opener against the Chicago Bears.

Sept 9, 2018; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates the game-winning touchdown pass to Randall Cobb late in the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers proclaimed earlier in the week that he planned to play against the Vikings, and his knee has been improving during the week.

“Aaron’s getting better,” Green Bay coach Mike McCarthy told reporters on Friday. “He was in the meeting this morning. I would say he feels better than he did at the beginning of the week.”

The Packers didn’t practice on Friday but will hold their typical light Saturday on-field workout. Whether or not Rodgers will be a participant remains unknown.

“Tomorrow’s practice will be a pretty big indicator,” McCarthy said. “So we’ll see how today goes, but nothing has changed. He’s clearly in the day-to-day. Hopefully he’ll be able to do work tomorrow.”

Still, Rodgers could play Sunday even if he doesn’t participate in the physical phase. He has been doing the mental preparation all week.

“He could play with no reps,” McCarthy said. “We’ve established that point some time ago in his career. So I think it’s no different. You’d like to walk off the field Saturday and have your plan set, but this is the National Football League, things happen. Guys get sick on Saturday, too. That’s all part of our process where we work the practice-squad guys in and everything. So we’ll be ready for anything, but I know he wants to play. So we’ll see how it goes.”

Rodgers said Wednesday his injury is a sprained knee. He’s considered questionable to face the Vikings after rallying the Packers to a 24-23 Week 1 win over the Chicago Bears, overcoming a 20-0 deficit in the second half.

Rodgers was carted to the locker room in the second quarter. He came back after halftime with his teammates and took the field for the opening drive of the second half, completing 17 of 23 passes for 273 yards and three touchdowns in the final two quarters.

Also, receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) is listed as questionable for the Minnesota game. Linebacker Oren Burks (shoulder) also is questionable while safety Josh Jones (ankle) will miss the contest.

