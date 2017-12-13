Packers QB Rodgers says cleared to return from injury

(The Sports Xchange) - The uncertainty about whether Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers would be ready to return this week was resolved on Thursday when Rodgers announced on Instagram that he was medically cleared to play football.

Nov 6, 2017; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) plays with a football prior to the game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

That presumably means that Rodgers, sidelined the past two months due to a broken right collarbone, will play Sunday in a pivotal game against the Carolina Panthers.

Following a day of consultation with a medical team led by Pat McKenzie, the team physician, Rodgers posted a message on his Instagram account.

“It’s been a long road from that day to this, but I‘m happy to say I’ve been medically cleared to return. Thanks for all the love, support, prayers, and well wishes over the past 8 weeks (heart) and a big thank you to Dr McKenzie and our incredible training staff. #riseagain,” he said.

Rodgers sustained the injury in Week Six against the Minnesota Vikings, when he was tackled by linebacker Anthony Barr. It was the second time in five years that Rodgers broke his collarbone.

Green Bay put him on injured reserve, hoping he could return in Week 15. Last week it became apparent Rodgers might return this week, although there was some concern early this week that Rodgers might not be cleared.

The Packers went 3-4 in Rodgers’ absence with Brett Hundley serving as the quarterback.

Green Bay is still in the playoff hunt with a 7-6 record, but Rodgers will not have an easy task as his first two games will be at Carolina (9-4) and home against the Minnesota Vikings (10-3).

The Packers, who might need to win their remaining three games to make the postseason, finish at Detroit (7-6).