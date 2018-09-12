Packers QB Rodgers (knee) to work with rehabbing players

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will work out with rehabbing players on Wednesday as head coach Mike McCarthy decides whether his star will be able to play in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Rodgers was carted to the locker room in the second quarter of Sunday night’s opener against the Chicago Bears with a left knee injury, but he returned after halftime to lead a 20-point comeback victory, despite putting little weight on his left leg. He closed the game with four consecutive scoring drives, completing the largest fourth-quarter comeback (17 points) in franchise history.

Rodgers said in his postgame interview Sunday night on NBC that he would play vs. the Vikings, against whom he broke his collarbone last year.

McCarthy said Wednesday that Rodgers would be day-to-day, but insisted the quarterback working with rehabbing players was “not a setback.”

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer is pretty certain his team will be facing Rodgers.

“Yeah. He walks on water so I’m sure he’s gonna play,” Zimmer said, per NFL Network.

Backup DeShone Kizer, who was set to finish Sunday night’s game before the coaching staff found out near the end of halftime that Rodgers was cleared to play, will get some extra time to work with the starters in case he’s needed this week.

Kizer, who arrived via trade this offseason, went 4-for-7 for 55 yards and an interception (which was returned for a touchdown) in limited work in the second quarter.

Rodgers, who missed nine games last season because of the broken collarbone, recently signed a record four-year, $134 million extension with $100 million in guarantees. He completed 20 of 30 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns against the Bears.

—Field Level Media