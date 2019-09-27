Packers RB Williams exits on stretcher after Green Bay's first play

Sep 26, 2019; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams (30) gives a thumbs up while being taken off the field on a stretcher with an injury in the first quarter during game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams left the field on a stretcher Thursday night following a helmet-to-helmet hit after the whistle by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett.

Williams caught a first-down pass from Aaron Rodgers at the line of scrimmage and, as he turned in the left flat, was corralled immediately for no gain by linebacker Nigel Bradham. As the whistle blew, Barnett charged helmet-first into Williams, who appeared to immediately lose feeling in his arms. Bradham, with one hand on Williams’ facemask, drove Williams into the Lambeau Field turf.

Players for both teams stood around a medical team as Williams was loaded to a backboard and secured to a stretcher. He was taken to a local hospital, according to ESPN.

Barnett walked over and appeared to say something to Williams, tapping his left shoulder pad as the Packers’ medical team ushered Barnett out of the way.

Williams, 24, did motion with his hands to give a thumbs up as he exited through the tunnel. FOX Sports’ Erin Andrews reported during the Packers’ second possession that Williams had movement in his extremities.

A fourth-round pick in 2017 out of BYU, Williams has 26 carries for 87 yards and seven catches for 55 yards in 2019.

—Field Level Media