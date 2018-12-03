NFL - Packers fire head coach McCarthy after 13 seasons

Dec 2, 2018; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers head coach Mike McCarthy walks off the field after the Packers lost to the Arizona Cardinals at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - The Green Bay Packers fired head coach Mike McCarthy on Sunday, ending his 13-season tenure in charge of the storied National Football League team.

McCarthy guided the Packers to a fourth Super Bowl triumph in 2011 and the franchise won their division six times and made the playoffs nine times under his command.

However, a home loss to the lowly Arizona Cardinals on Sunday proved to be the final straw in what is turning into a most disappointing season for the Packers, who fell to 4-7-1 and look destined to miss the playoffs.

“The 2018 season has not lived up to the expectations and standards of the Green Bay Packers,” team president Mark Murphy said in a statement.

“As a result, I made the difficult decision to relieve Mike McCarthy of his role as head coach, effective immediately.”

Offensive coordinator Joe Philbin was named interim head coach.

McCarthy departs with a record of 125 wins, 77 losses and two ties.

“Mike has been a terrific head coach and leader of the Packers for 13 seasons, during which time we experienced a great deal of success on and off the field,” Murphy added.

“We will immediately begin the process of selecting the next head coach of the Green Bay Packers.”