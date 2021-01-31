Rams trade Goff and draft picks for Stafford - reports

FILE PHOTO: Jan 16, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) looks to pass in the first quarter during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - The Los Angeles Rams have traded quarterback Jared Goff and draft picks to the Detroit Lions for quarterback Matthew Stafford in a blockbuster deal, multiple news outlets reported on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Goff was selected with the first overall pick of the 2016 draft and led the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2019 but the Northern California native was unable to lead the team past the Green Bay Packers in this season’s Divisional Round.

He also suffered a thumb injury on his throwing hand in Week 16 that led to surgery and sidelined him in Week 17.

Stafford, who turns 33 next month, was the first overall pick of the 2009 draft and the Lions have been looking to deal him since he asked to move on from the franchise.

As part of the deal the Lions have to take on Goff’s salary, which includes $43 million in guaranteed money for the 2021 and 2022 seasons, but will receive first-round picks in the 2022 and 2023 drafts and a third-round pick in this year’s draft

The deal cannot become official until March 17 and both sides can still pull out before then, NBC Sports reported.