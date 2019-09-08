Browns memorialize QB Graham with statue

Sep 8, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; A general view of the newly erected statue of former Cleveland Browns quarterback Otto Graham outside of FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Otto Graham, the first Cleveland Browns player enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was honored with a statue at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The 11-foot-tall statue of the quarterback was unveiled Saturday.

Graham, who died in 2003 at age 82, became the second Browns player to be memorialized with a statue. Legendary running back Jim Brown was similarly honored in 2016.

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam commissioned the statue, and the unveiling was timed to coincide with the opening of the NFL’s 100th season.

Graham’s 95-year-old widow, Beverly, was one of 39 members of his family in attendance.

“It is exciting to look around right now and see all the Cleveland fans that have come to see it, too. I am just so happy about it and that Otto is remembered,” Beverly Graham said at the ceremony.

Graham played for the Browns from 1946-55.

—Field Level Media