Ex-NFL WR Green-Beckham arrested, faces felony drug charge

Former NFL player Dorial Green-Beckham

Former NFL player Dorial Green-Beckham was arrested late Wednesday in Missouri and faces charges of felony drug possession and resisting arrest after he was caught with nearly a pound of marijuana, Greene County police said.

According to police records, Green-Beckham, 25, was arrested for possession of less than 35 grams of marijuana and booked into the Greene County jail at 3:18 a.m. Thursday and is being held without bond.

Formal charges are pending.

Springfield, Missouri, police spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey said a warrant was served Wednesday night at a residence and that Green-Beckham was in the home but ran away when officers arrived by diving through a glass window, the Springfield News-Leader reported.

Officers eventually caught Green-Beckham and found marijuana in his backpack, according to Bailey. Green-Beckham does not live at the home and was not the target of the search warrant, the News-Leader reported.

Green-Beckham was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft despite two drug arrests and an accusation that he pushed a woman down a flight of stairs while playing at Missouri.

Green-Beckham lasted one season in Tennessee before getting traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom he lasted just one season. The Eagles cut him during the 2017 offseason. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated later that year, also in Greene County.

