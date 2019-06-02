Sports News
Gronkowski on comeback rumors: 'Put 'em to rest'

FILE PHOTO: New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski speaks to reporters ahead of Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., January 31, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Rob Gronkowski said Sunday that he remains a former New England Patriots tight end.

Ever since he announced his retirement in March, there have been rumors that the three-time Super Bowl champion might change his mind.

“Whatever I say it doesn’t matter. It’ll always be crazy out there. You can put ‘em to rest,” he told reporters Sunday. “I’m feeling good. (I’m in) a good place.”

Gronkowski, 30, made the comments at Gillette Stadium, where he was participating in a charity event for children with cancer.

The five-time Pro Bowl selection played nine seasons for the Patriots (2010-18), catching 521 passes for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 games.

