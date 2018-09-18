Hall of Famers demand insurance, piece of NFL revenue

The newly formed players-only Hall of Fame Board made up of Pro Football Hall of Fame players are threatening a boycott of induction ceremonies unless they receive health insurance and an annual salary that includes a share of NFL revenues.

Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith in attendance before Super Bowl 50 between the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

ESPN obtained a copy of the memo sent to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, NFLPA executive direction DeMaurice Smith, and Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker. ESPN shared the text to Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Former Rams running back Eric Dickerson is the chairman of the board created to represent the pursuit of health care and a piece of the NFL’s massive revenue pie.

The Hall of Fame in Canton has undergone a massive construction project in recent years — Hall of Fame Village, aided by a massive sponsorship deal with Johnson Controls — that includes a retirement center for players, who would receive healthcare on the premises. The project also included a new stadium and will bring multiple football fields for youth participation initiatives.

The Hall of Fame Board also includes Marcus Allen, Mel Blount, Derrick Brooks, Jim Brown, Earl Campbell, Richard Dent, Carl Ellard, Marshall Faulk, Mike Haynes, Rickey Jackson, Ronnie Lott, Curtis Martin, Joe Namath, John Randle, Jerry Rice, Deion Sanders, Bruce Smith, Jackie Smith, Lawrence Taylor, Kurt Warner, and Reggie White’s widow, Sarah White.

In the letter, players reference Major League Baseball’s lifetime health coverage afforded any player who serves a single day on a big-league roster, and point to the established $620 million “Legacy Fund” as one of the NFL’s “cynical public relations ploys that fail to help those who desperately need it.”

—Field Level Media