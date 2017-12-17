Highlights of Saturday's NFL games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of National Football League games on Saturday:

Lions 20, Bears 10

Matthew Stafford tossed two touchdown passes and the Detroit Lions kept their postseason hopes alive with a 20-10 victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Ford Field.

Stafford completed 25 of 33 passes for 237 yards. Tight end Eric Ebron caught five passes for 33 yards and a score for the Lions (8-6), while Marvin Jones caught three passes for 85 yards. Darius Slay intercepted two passes to lead the defense.

Bears rookie Mitchell Trubisky completed 31 of 46 passes for a career-high 314 yards and a touchdown but was also picked off three times.

Chicago running back Jordan Howard, who entered the game with 1,032 rushing yards, was limited to 37 yards on 10 carries. He also caught four passes for 26 yards for the Bears (4-10). Kendall Wright hauled in seven passes for 81 yards.