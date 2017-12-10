(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday’s National Football League games:

Dec 10, 2017; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart (28) scores the winning touchdown in the fourth quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Panther 31, Vikings 24

Jonathan Stewart’s third touchdown run of the game, a one-yard leap with 1:47 remaining, lifted Carolina (9-4) past Minnesota and into a tie for first place in the NFC South with the New Orleans Saints.

The Vikings (10-3) had an eight-game winning streak snapped.

Carolina quarterback Cam Newton ran 62 yards on second down to take the ball to the Minnesota eight-yard line to set up the winning score.

Newton completed 13 of 25 passes for 137 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Stewart gained 103 yards on 16 carries.

Vikings quarterback Case Keenum was 27 of 44 for 280 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

- - -

Chiefs 26, Raiders 15

Kansas City shook off the absence of All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters with one of its stronger defensive outings, knocking off Oakland and remaining atop the tight AFC West race.

Alex Smith finished 20 of 34 for 268 yards with an interception and Kareen Hunt led the Chiefs on the ground with 116 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries as Kansas City (7-6) ended a four-game losing streak.

Oakland (6-7) finally broke onto the scoreboard midway through the fourth quarter on a 22-yard touchdown run by Marshawn Lynch.

- - -

Bills 13, Colts 7 (overtime)

LeSean McCoy ran for a 21-yard touchdown with 1:39 remaining in overtime to give Buffalo the victory over Indianapolis in the snow.

McCoy rushed for 158 yards on a career-high 32 carries and surpassed 1,000 yards on the season as the Bills (7-6) weathered relentless snow, swirling winds and near whiteout conditions to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Bills rookie quarterback Nathan Peterman started in place of the injured Tyrod Taylor and was 5-of-10 passing for 57 yards and a touchdown pass to Kelvin Benjamin before leaving the game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. Joe Webb was 2-of-6 passing for 35 yards and also rushed for 27 yards.

Frank Gore rushed for 130 yards on a career-high 36 carries for the Colts (3-10). Jacoby Brissett was 11-of-22 passing for 69 yards and a touchdown pass to tight end Jack Doyle.

- - -

Lions 24, Buccaneers 21

Matt Prater kicked a 46-yard field goal with 20 seconds remaining, allowing Detroit to keep alive its flickering NFC playoff hopes with the victory over turnover-plagued Tampa Bay.

Detroit quarterback Matthew Stafford completed five straight pass attempts on a nine-play, 49-yard drive that led to Prater’s winning kick.

Stafford completed 36 of 44 passes for 381 yards and one touchdown. Meanwhile, running back Theo Riddick had a pair of scoring runs for the Lions (7-6).

The Buccaneers (4-9), who had five turnovers, rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth-quarter and tied it 21-21 on Jameis Winston’s two-yard touchdown pass to rookie tight end O.J. Howard, and then a two-yard toss to tackle-eligible Leonard Wester with 8:10 remaining.

- - -

Packers 27, Browns 21 (overtime)

Green Bay overcame a 14-point, fourth-quarter deficit and beat Cleveland in overtime on a 25-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Brett Hundley to wide receiver Davante Adams.

The Packers (7-6) kept their playoff hopes alive in the NFC. The Browns (0-13) missed out on their best chance to get into the win column.

- - -

Cowboys 30, Giants 10

Running back Rod Smith had an 81-yard touchdown reception and a 15-yard scoring run in the fourth quarter as Dallas manhandled New York Giants 30-10.

Dak Prescott completed 20-of-30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns for the Cowboys (7-6).

The Giants fell to 2-11 with Eli Manning back under center after being benched last week for Geno Smith.

- - -

49ers 26, Texans 16

Jimmy Garoppolo recorded his second victory in as many starts as San Francisco beat Houston.

Garoppolo passed for 334 yards and produced his first touchdown pass with the 49ers, a six-yard strike to tight end Garrett Celek with 1:53 remaining in the third quarter. That scoring pass snapped a 16-16 tie and helped lift the 49ers (3-10) to their second consecutive road triumph.

San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould drilled field goals of 52, 35, 25 and 41 yards to aid the cause.

The 49ers knocked out Texans quarterback Tom Savage in the second quarter, but backup T.J. Yates engineered consecutive scoring drives for Houston (4-9), capping both with touchdown passes to receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

- - -

Bears 33, Bengals 7

Mitchell Trubisky passed for 271 yards and a touchdown and Jordan Howard rushed for 147 yards and two scores, lifting Chicago over Cincinnati.

Kendall Wright had 10 catches for 107 yards, helping Chicago (4-9) snap a five-game losing streak. Tarik Cohen ran for 80 yards for the Bears, who rushed for 228 yards.

Cincinnati (5-8) was minus four defensive starters, including top tacklers Vontaze Burfict and Nick Vigil.

Quarterback Andy Dalton passed for 141 yards with a touchdown and interception. He was sacked twice.

- - -