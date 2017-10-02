(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday’s National Football League games:

Oct 1, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back James White (28) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) and safety Devin McCourty (32) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

- - -

Panthers 33, Patriots 30

Graham Gano made up for missing an extra point by drilling a 46-yard field goal as time expired for Carolina (3-1) at New England (2-2).

The Patriots rallied from 14 points down to tie the score with 3:09 left, but a holding penalty against cornerback Stephen Gilmore kept a Carolina drive alive for the winning field goal.

Quarterback Cam Newton torched the shaky Patriots defense for 316 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score.

Newton was 22 of 29 as Carolina became the fourth straight team to pass for over 300 yards against the Patriots.

Tom Brady, recording his 79th 300-yard game, finished 32 of 45 for 307 yards and two touchdowns.

- - -

Texans 57, Titans 14

Rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson followed a breakout performance last weekend in New England with a record-setting display in his third career start as Houston (2-2) ran roughshod over Tennessee (2-2).

Watson completed 25 of 34 attempts for 283 yards and became the first rookie quarterback to throw for four touchdowns and rush for another since Hall of Famer Fran Tarkenton in 1961.

Watson had scoring passes of 16 and 10 yards to Will Fuller, an eight-yard strike to DeAndre Hopkins, and another eight-yarder to Lamar Miller.

Watson added a one-yard touchdown run late in the first half.

The Titans did not record a first down until the second quarter and lost quarterback Marcus Mariota to a hamstring injury.

- - -

Bills 23, Falcons 17.

Stephen Hauschka kicked fourth-quarter field goals of 56 and 55 yards and Buffalo (3-1) stopped Atlanta (3-1) on fourth down at the 10-yard line with 44 seconds left.

The Bills got a 55-yard touchdown return of a Matt Ryan fumble by Tre‘Davious White and had two interceptions against the Falcons quarterback.

Hauschka gave the Bills the lead on his 56-yard kick with 4:44 left and then hit from 55 yards with 3:06 remaining after an interception by Micah Hyde.

- - -

Steelers, 26, Ravens 9

Le‘Veon Bell ran for 144 yards with two touchdowns and Pittsburgh (3-1) took over sole possession of first place in the AFC North with the victory at Baltimore (2-2).

Bell carried the ball 35 times, the most by a Ravens’ opponent since 2003, and also caught four passes for 42 yards.

- - -

Lions 14, Vikings 7

Ameer Abdullah ran for 94 yards and a touchdown, and Detroit (3-1) took advantage of three second-half fumbles to beat Minnesota (2-2).

Minnesota rookie running back Dalvin Cook had 66 yards rushing and a touchdown but left with a knee injury.

Matthew Stafford was 19-of-31 passing for 209 yards for Detroit, which pulled even with Green Bay in the NFC North.

- - -

Rams 35, Cowboys 30

Los Angeles running back Todd Gurley rushed for 121 yards and caught a 53-yard touchdown pass, and kicker Greg Zuerlein booted a career-best seven field goals to lift the Rams (3-1) to the victory at Dallas (2-2).

Quarterback Jared Goff, who finished with 255 passing yards and two touchdowns, picked apart the Dallas defense as the Rams outscored the Cowboys 19-6 in the third and fourth quarters.

Oct 1, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) is tackled on a carry by Denver Broncos inside linebacker Todd Davis (51) in the first quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

- - -

Broncos 16, Raiders 10

Denver safety Justin Simmons stopped a last-ditch Oakland drive with an interception, and Denver (3-1) hung on to win in a game that saw Raiders (2-2) quarterback Derek Carr forced out because of an injury.

- - -

Cardinals 18, 49ers 15 (overtime)

Carson Palmer connected with Larry Fitzgerald on a 19-yard touchdown pass with just 32 seconds remaining in overtime to lift Arizona (2-2) by San Francisco (0-4).

San Francisco kicker Robbie Gould was 5-for-5 on field-goal attempts.

- - -

Jets 23, Jaguars 20 (overtime)

New York’s Chandler Catanzaro made a 41-yard field goal with 28 seconds left in the extra period to beat Jacksonville (2-2).

Bilal Powell had a 75-yard touchdown run and rookie Elijah McGuire had a 69-yarder for the Jets (2-2).

Oct 1, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

- - -

Eagles 26, Chargers 24

Rookie Jake Elliott kicked four field goals and Carson Wentz threw for a touchdown as Philadelphia Eagles (3-1) won at Los Angeles (0-4).

The Chargers have lost nine straight dating to last season.

All four of Elliott’s attempts were from at least 40 yards, with a long of 53.

- - -

Buccaneers 25, Giants 23

Kicker Nick Folk, who had earlier missed two field goals and an extra-point attempt, connected on a game-winning 34-yard field goal as time expired to send Tampa Bay (2-1) past New York (0-4).

- - -

Bengals 31, Browns 7

Quarterback Andy Dalton threw four touchdown passes to lead Cincinnati (1-3) to their first win of the season.

Cleveland is 0-4 for the season and 1-22 since the 13th game of 2015.

- - -

Saints 20, Dolphins 0

Drew Brees passed for 268 yards and two touchdowns to lead New Orleans to a shutout win over Miami at Wembley Stadium in London.

Brees completed 29 of 41 passes and the Saints (2-2) shut down the Dolphins (1-2), forcing six punts. It was the Saints’ first shutout since 2012.

- - -

Seahawks 46, Colts 18

Running back J.D. McKissic took his first carry of the year 30 yards to put the Seattle Seahawks ahead in the third quarter before linebacker Bobby Wagner scored the Seahawks’ second touchdown in 13 seconds, helping them to a 46-18 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Tight end Luke Willson scored on a 6-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and McKissic added a receiving touchdown late to cap off the best performance of his career and the most points scored in a quarter in Seahawks history (36).

Quarterback Russell Wilson connected on 21 of 26 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions while the Colts’ Jacoby Brissett threw for 157 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Seattle’s defense, after giving up 205 yards of offense in the first half, limited the Colts to just 31 yards in the second half.