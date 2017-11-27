NFL: Highlights from Sunday's National Football League games

(Reuters) - Highlights of Sunday’s National Football League games:

Nov 26, 2017; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) hands off to running back Joe Mixon (28) during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati 30, Cleveland 16

Rookie Joe Mixon rushed for a career-high 114 yards on 23 carries and a touchdown, and Andy Dalton passed for 214 yards and two touchdowns, lifting the Cincinnati Bengals to a 30-16 victory over the winless Cleveland Browns on Sunday at Paul Brown Stadium.

Cincinnati (5-6) revived its dormant rushing attack with a season-high 152 yards, averaging 5.1 yards per carry, to help keep its slim playoff hopes alive. But Sunday’s game wasn’t without some nervous moments.

The Browns were within a touchdown and appeared to have the Bengals stopped on third-and-5 with less than four minutes remaining in the game when Dalton’s pass to Josh Malone fell incomplete on the sideline after a hard hit by safety Jabrill Peppers.

Malone did not appear to have possession of the ball when he was hit. Peppers was flagged for hitting a defenseless receiver and Mixon scored on an 11-yard run to seal the victory moments later.

Isaiah Crowell rushed for 95 yards and DeShone Kizer passed for 268 yards and rushed for 39 and a touchdown for Cleveland. But the mistake-prone Browns (0-11) had a pair of drive-stalling penalties in the first half and a dropped touchdown pass by Corey Coleman in the end zone in the third quarter.

Atlanta 34, Tampa Bay 20

Atlanta Falcons All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones burned Tampa Bay again on Sunday, extending his banner success against the Buccaneers.

Jones, who came in with just one touchdown, caught 12 passes for 253 yards and two scores as the Falcons won their third game in a row, beating the Bucs 34-20.

Jones teamed with fellow wide receiver Mohamed Sanu for a 51-yard touchdown on a trick play and caught a 25-yard TD pass from quarterback Matt Ryan, who finished 26 of 35 for 317 yards and two scores.

The victory for the Falcons (7-4) snapped a two-game winning streak by the Buccaneers (4-7).

Jones has 80 catches for 1,359 yards and 10 touchdowns in 11 career games against the Buccaneers.

Sanu’s bomb to Jones out of the wildcat formation early in the second quarter to break a 3-3 tie was the six-year veteran’s third NFL touchdown pass. Sanu botched a fake handoff to Tevin Coleman, but regained control of the ball and hit Jones in the end zone.

Tennessee 36, Indianapolis 22

For the second time this season, the Tennessee Titans rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the Indianapolis Colts, this time 20-16 on Sunday in Lucas Oil Stadium.

On Oct. 16 in Nashville, Tennessee outscored Indianapolis 21-3 in the final 15 minutes for a 36-22 victory.

On Sunday, Tennessee seized a 20-16 lead with 5:59 remaining in the game on DeMarco Murray’s 1-yard touchdown run to cap a nine-play, 77-yard drive.

The Titans (7-4) began their comeback with 1:50 remaining in the third quarter on Marcus Mariota’s 2-yard touchdown pass to tight end Delanie Walker, one play after free safety Kevin Byard recovered a fumble by running back Marlon Mack at the Colts’ 4-yard line and then an Indianapolis offside penalty. That cut the deficit to 16-13.

Mariota finished 17 of 25 for 184 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett completed 17-of-29 passes for 196 yards, but was sacked eight times as Indianapolis (3-8) produced only three second-half points and was outscored 14-3 after leading by seven at halftime.

Indianapolis increased its lead to 16-6 with 6:05 left in the third quarter on Adam Vinatieri’s third field goal of the day, a 42-yarder, capping a 13-play, 55-yard drive.

Philadelphia 31, Chicago 3

Philadelphia quarterback Carson Wentz threw for three touchdowns, including one to Alshon Jeffery, to lead the Eagles to a 31-3 rout of the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field.

Nov 26, 2017; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Justin Evans (21) upends Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles (10-1) did most of their damage in a dominating first half in which they outscored the Bears 24-0 while outgaining them in yardage 272-33.

The victory over the NFC North cellar-dwelling Bears (3-8) was the ninth in a row for NFC East-leading Philadelphia, which improved to 6-0 at home this season.

Wentz upped his NFL-best touchdown total to 28 while going 23 of 36 for 227 yards.

Philadelphia stymied Chicago’s running game, holding the NFL’s fifth-ranked rushing attack to 6 yards. Jordan Howard entered leading the NFC in rushing, but finished with 6 yards on seven carries.

Jeffery, who made the Pro Bowl in one of his five seasons in Chicago before signing a one-year deal with the Eagles in the offseason, had five catches for 52 yards. He hauled in an 8-yard touchdown pass on a beautifully executed slant up the middle that put the Eagles on top 24-0 with five seconds left in the first half.

New England 35, Miami 17

Tom Brady threw four touchdown passes, two to tight end Rob Gronkowski, and the New England Patriots cruised to their seventh straight victory, a 35-17 rout of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Running back Rex Burkhead also scored twice (one pass, one run) as the Patriots (9-2) sent Miami (4-7) to its fifth straight loss -- and its eighth straight at Gillette Stadium.

Brady had a string of 189 straight passes without an interception snapped, but went on to complete his 83rd game with at least three touchdown passes.

Brady has thrown 54 touchdown passes and five interceptions in 23 games since returning from his Deflategate suspension. He has 26 touchdown passes this season, a record for quarterbacks in a season after turning 40. It was also his 28th game with at least four touchdown passes, third-most all-time, and he has 482 touchdown passes, moving ahead of Drew Brees into third place in that category.

Brady finished 18 of 28 for 227 yards.

Gronkowski, who caught five passes for 82 yards, notched his 16th game with multi-touchdown catches, breaking Randy Moss’s club record. Brandin Cooks, who also had a touchdown catch, recorded six catches for 83 yards.

Dion Lewis ran for 112 yards on 15 carries, the first 100-yard game of his career.

The 17 Miami points matched the highest total against the Patriots during their winning streak.

Safety Reshad Jones ran 14 yards with a botched New England snap and running back Kenyan Drake caught an 8-yard touchdown pass for the Miami touchdowns. Cody Parkey also kicked a 28-yard field goal.

Matt Moore, making his second start of the season with Jay Cutler out with a concussion, was 23 of 34 for 215 yards and two interceptions, and was sacked seven times.

Patriots special teamer Nate Ebner, who ran 14 yards with a direct-snap fake punt to keep the opening drive of the game going, suffered a knee injury on the play and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Los Angeles Rams 26, New Orleans 20

Jared Goff passed for two touchdowns and Drew Brees was held to one as the Los Angeles Rams beat the New Orleans Saints, 26-20, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.

The Rams (7-4) won for the fifth time in six outings as the Saints (8-3) had their eight-game winning streak snapped.

Goff, who did not throw a touchdown pass in last week’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, clicked with veteran Sammy Watkins and rookie Josh Reynolds. Greg Zuerlein added four field goals, three from at least 46 yards, as the Rams prevailed.

New Orleans, which averaged 30.2 points during its winning streak, was stifled by the Rams’ defense, which sacked Brees three times. The Saints, who were 3-for-13 on third downs, entered the game averaging 415 yards but were held to 346.

Brees, who directs the NFL’s second-best passing offense, was 22 of 32 for 246 yards and a score. Much of Brees’ production came late against the Rams’ soft coverage as they protected their lead.

Goff, who lost to the Saints last year in his rookie season, completed 28-of-43 attempts for 354 yards. He was intercepted for the first time since Oct. 22 when Watkins dropped a ball into P.J. Williams’ hands.