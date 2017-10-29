NFL: Highlights of Sunday's National Football League games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Sunday’s National Football League games:

NFL Football - Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns - NFL International Series - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - October 29, 2017 Minnesota Vikings' Harrison Smith (R) tackles Cleveland Browns' Seth DeValve Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

- - -

Vikings 33, Browns 16

Minnesota overcame a slow start with 21 second-half points to overpower winless Cleveland at Twickenham Stadium in London.

The Vikings (6-2) have won four straight games -- three with backup Case Keenum at quarterback. The Browns are 0-8 this season and 1-23 under head coach Hue Jackson.

The lead changed five times after the Browns jumped ahead 6-0 before the Vikings took command in the fourth quarter.

NFL Football - Minnesota Vikings vs Cleveland Browns - NFL International Series - Twickenham Stadium, London, Britain - October 29, 2017 Minnesota Vikings' Head Coach Mike Zimmer (right) hugs Cleveland Browns' Head Coach Hue Jackson (left) at the end of the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

A fumble by running back Isaiah Crowell on the Browns’ first possession of the third quarter opened the door for a 43-yard field goal by kicker Kai Forbath to give the Vikings a 15-13 edge.

After missing a 35-yard field-goal attempt wide left, Browns rookie kicker Zane Gonzalez redeemed himself from 23 yards with 5:36 left in the third quarter to put the Browns back on top 16-15.

Slideshow (3 Images)

The Vikings moved ahead to stay on a 75-yard touchdown drive capped by a one-yard carry by running back Jerick McKinnon. McKinnon also scored on a two-point conversion for a 23-16 Minnesota lead.

Aided by three defensive penalties on the Browns, the Vikings moved 84 yards in nine plays and finished the drive with a four-yard touchdown pass from Keenum to tight end Kyle Rudolph for a 30-16 advantage.

The Vikings took the opening kickoff and after one first down, a pass thrown by Keenum was tipped at the line of scrimmage by Browns defensive end Carl Nassib and intercepted by middle linebacker Joe Schobert.

Two plays later, Browns running back Isaiah Crowell dashed 26 yards for his first rushing touchdown of the season. The extra-point attempt by Gonzalez bounced off the right upright.