NFL-Highlights of Sunday's National Football League games

(The Sports Xchange) - Mark Ingram II rushed for 131 yards and a career-high three touchdowns to power the New Orleans Saints to a 47-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Nov 12, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) looks to make a tackle on Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) as he runs the ball during the first half at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie Alvin Kamara ran for 106 yards and a touchdown, rookie Trey Edmunds had a 41-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter and quarterback Drew Brees even ran in for a score as the Saints won their seventh straight game.

The Saints (7-2) set a team record with six rushing touchdowns and with 298 rushing yards had their third-highest rushing total in franchise history.

Buffalo (5-4) suffered its worst home loss since a 56-10 defeat against the New England Patriots on Nov. 18, 2007.

- - -

49ers 31, Giants 21

Rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard passed for 288 yards and two touchdowns as San Francisco won its first game after a 0-9 start.

Beathard had touchdowns of 83 yards to wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and 47 yards to tight end Garrett Celek in the second quarter. He also ran for an 11-yard score.

Quarterback Eli Manning completed 28 of 37 passes for 273 yards and two touchdowns for the Giants (1-8). He started his 208th consecutive game, tying his brother, Peyton, for the second longest streak in NFL history by a quarterback, behind only Brett Favre’s streak of 297.

- - -

Falcons 27 Cowboys 7

With Dallas forced to play without suspended running back Ezekiel Elliott, Atlanta defensive end Adrian Clayborn made the Cowboys pay.

Clayborn sacked Dak Prescott six times, setting an Atlanta record, and the Falcons snapped the Cowboys’ three-game winning streak.

Matt Ryan, who was 22 of 29 for 215 yards, threw two short touchdown passes and the Falcons (5-4) won for just the second time in six games.

Dallas dropped to 5-4 as Prescott was sacked eight times.

- - -

Vikings 38, Redskins 30

Case Keenum threw a career-high four touchdown passes, Adam Thielen had 166 receiving yards and Minnesota defeated Washington for its fifth straight win.

The Vikings, 7-2 and atop the NFC North, scored three touchdowns in a 4:27 span of the second and third quarters to open an 18-point lead and held on.

Keenum finished 21 of 29 for 304 yards with two interceptions.

Quarterback Kirk Cousins passed for one touchdown and ran for two more. He was 26 of 45 for 327 yards for Washington (4-5).

- - -

Rams 33, Texans 7

Quarterback Jared Goff threw three touchdowns passes and Los Angeles rolled to its fourth consecutive win.

The victory allowed the Rams (7-2) to maintain a one-game lead over Seattle in the NFC West. The Texans (3-6) dropped their third straight.

A 94-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Robert Woods with 9:23 left in the third quarter turned a two-point Rams lead into a 16-7 cushion.

- - -

Jaguars 20, Chargers 17 (overtime)

Nov 12, 2017; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) makes a diving catch against San Francisco 49ers defensive back K'Waun Williams (24) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports - 10408769

Jacksonville’s Josh Lambo, who was cut by Los Angeles at the end of the preseason, connected on a 34-yard field goal with three seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie the score.

He then ended Los Angeles’ chances at a fourth victory in five games by hitting a 30-yard field goal in overtime.

The Jaguars (6-3) remain tied with Tennessee atop the AFC South. Los Angeles fell to 3-6.

- - -

Steelers 20, Colts 17

Chris Boswell’s 33-yard field goal as time expired rallied Pittsburgh past Indianapolis.

Ben Roethlisberger’s 32-yard pass to Antonio Brown to the Colts’ 18-yard line with 35 seconds left to set up Boswell.

Pittsburgh (7-2) rallied from a 17-3 third-quarter deficit as Indianapolis fell to 3-7.

- - -

Slideshow (9 Images)

Titans 24, Bengals 20

DeMarco Murray stretched the ball across the goal line on a seven-yard touchdown pass play from Marcus Mariota with 36 seconds left as Tennessee edged Cincinnati.

The touchdown was Murray’s third of the day as Tennessee (6-3) won its fourth straight game.

Cincinnati (3-6) grabbed a 20-17 lead with 5:03 left when Andy Dalton hit A.J. Green with a short pass over the middle that Green turned into a 70-yard touchdown.

- - -

Packers 23, Bears 16

Quarterback Brett Hundley passed for 212 yards and one touchdown, linebacker Nick Perry registered three sacks and Green Bay held on to defeat Chicago.

Green Bay (5-4) snapped a three-game losing streak and won for the first time since quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his collarbone.

Rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky completed 21 of 35 passes for 297 yards and one touchdown for the Bears (3-6).

- - -

Buccaneers 15, Jets 10

Tampa Bay got three field goals from Patrick Murray and a touchdown reception from running back Charles Sims to break a five-game losing streak.

The Bucs (3-6) never trailed despite playing without injured quarterback Jameis Winston.

The Jets (4-6) reached Tampa Bay territory on only three of their 12 drives as the Bucs had six sacks.

- - -

Lions 38, Browns 24

Matthew Stafford threw three second-half touchdown passes and Detroit rallied to down winless Cleveland.

Stafford completed 17 of 26 passes for 249 yards. Ameer Abdullah had 52 rushing yards on 11 carries and a touchdown for the Lions (5-4). Golden Tate caught six passes for 97 yards and a score.

Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer passed for 232 yards and a touchdown for Cleveland (0-9). He missed two second-half possessions after suffering a rib injury.