NFL-Highlights of Thursday's National Football League games

(The Sports Xchange) - Highlights of Thursday’s National Football League games:

Los Angeles Chargers 28, Dallas 6

The Los Angeles defense gobbled up the Dallas Cowboys and Philip Rivers did the rest as the Chargers claimed a 28-6 victory on Thursday at AT&T Stadium.

Rivers passed for 434 yards and three second-half touchdowns, including a 27-yarder to Tyrell Williams that gave Los Angeles a 16-0 lead late in the third quarter.

Dallas broke a 10-quarter drought without a touchdown early in the fourth when running back Rod Smith powered two yards for a score. Smith’s touchdown capped a nine-play, 81-yard march.

But Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw incomplete on the two-point conversion attempt and the Chargers maintained a 16-6 lead.

Dallas’ offensive woes continued midway through the fourth quarter when Los Angeles cornerback Desmond King returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen burned the Dallas defense as he caught 11 passes for 172 yards and a touchdown to lead the Chargers (5-6).

Minnesota 30, Detroit 23

Case Keenum threw two touchdown passes to Kyle Rudolph and ran for another, and the Minnesota Vikings extended their winning streak to seven games with a 30-23 victory over the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving Day at Ford Field.

Keenum completed 21 of 30 passes for 282 yards. Latavius Murray gained 84 yards on 20 carries and scored a touchdown for Minnesota. Everson Griffen led the defense with two sacks.

Minnesota (9-2) opened up a three-game lead in the NFC North with five games remaining.

Matthew Stafford passed for 250 yards and two touchdowns and was intercepted once for Detroit (6-5), which saw its three-game winning streak snapped.

Stafford suffered an apparent right ankle injury while throwing a 43-yard scoring pass to Marvin Jones early in the fourth but didn’t miss a snap. Jones caught six passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns.