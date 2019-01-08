Former Baltimore Colts DE Hilton dies

Baltimore Colts Super Bowl hero Roy Hilton has died. He was 75.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Hilton died Sunday in Towson, Md., after a battle with Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Hilton played nine seasons (1965-73) for the Colts and was the bookend defensive end to star Bubba Smith. His biggest performance occurred in Super Bowl V when he had two sacks as Baltimore defeated the Dallas Cowboys 16-13.

He also pressured Cowboys quarterback Craig Morton into an interception.

Hilton also played in Super Bowl III when the Colts were upset by the New York Jets.

He remained active in Baltimore after the franchise moved to Indianapolis and was recognized by the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.

“We are saddened to learn that longtime Baltimore Colt Roy Hilton has passed away,” the Ravens said on their Twitter account. “For nine years, Roy was a mainstay on a defense that helped the Colts earn two Super Bowl appearances, highlighted by their 1970 championship season.

“We remember Roy for the lasting contributions he made to Baltimore’s rich football history and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family at this time.”

Hilton finished his NFL career with the New York Giants (1974) and Atlanta Falcons (1975).

New York Jets linebacker/defensive end Brandon Copeland is Hilton’s grandson.

—Field Level Media