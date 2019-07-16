Reports: NFLPA filing grievance vs. Texans on Clowney's behalf

FILE PHOTO: Nov 18, 2018; Landover, MD, USA; Houston Texans outside linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (90) celebrates after recording a sack against the Washington Redskins during the second half at FedEx Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jadeveon Clowney is a defensive end based on snap counts from the 2018 season, but the Houston Texans used the franchise tag designation for an outside linebacker — a savings to the team of about $1.7 million in 2019 salary.

That’s why the NFLPA plans to file a grievance on Clowney’s behalf, according to multiple reports.

Clowney, 26, was given the franchise tag to keep him from free agency before the March deadline. The team entered an outside linebacker designation, which carries a one-year tender value of $15.43 million. Clowney will play at a rate of $15.9 million for next season based on the required increase over his 2018 salary.

A franchised defensive end carries a $17.128 million tag.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Clowney played 729 snaps at defensive end in 2018. He played more at defensive tackle (101) than outside linebacker (33).

The Baltimore Ravens and Terrell Suggs, listed as a defensive end and outside linebacker, encountered a similar situation in 2008 over a difference of about $800,000.

