FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texans' Cushing suspended for 10 games for PEDs
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 13, 2017 / 10:02 PM / a month ago

Texans' Cushing suspended for 10 games for PEDs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Jan 9, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans inside linebacker Brian Cushing (56) reacts after intercepting a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter in a AFC Wild Card playoff football game at NRG Stadium . Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters (TAGS: Sport American Football NFL) *** Local Caption *** 2016-01-09T223401Z_1168679633_NOCID_RTRMADP_3_NFL-AFC-WILD-CARD-KANSAS-CITY-CHIEFS-AT-HOUSTON-TEXANS.JPG

(Reuters) - Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing was suspended for 10 games by the NFL on Wednesday for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Cushing, a former first-round draft pick who was named the NFL’s 2009 defensive rookie of the year, will be eligible to return to Houston’s active roster on Nov. 28, the league said in a statement.

Losing Cushing for the bulk of the 16-game regular season is a major blow to a Texans team that is coming off a 29-7 season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Cushing, who was already ruled out for the Texans’ game on Thursday against the Cincinnati Bengals due to a concussion he suffered on Sunday, was previously suspended for four games in 2010 for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto; Editing by Clare Fallon

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.