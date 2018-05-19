Texans' Watt to pay for funerals of Santa Fe victims

The Houston Texans confirmed that star defensive end J.J. Watt will pay for the funerals of the 10 people killed in the shooting at Santa Fe High School on Friday morning.

Football- NFL - Houston Texans vs Jacksonville Jaguars - Houston- September 10, 2017 - Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99). REUTERS/Mike Blake

Ten more people were wounded in the attack, which occurred when a 17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a revolver opened fire at the high school, which is roughly 30 miles from downtown Houston.

According to police officials, the suspect, Dimitrios Pagourtzis, is in custody and has been charged with capital murder.

“Absolutely horrific,” Watt tweeted shortly after the tragedy occurred.

The Texans also released a statement:

“On behalf of the Texans organization, we are saddened by the tragic events at Sante Fe High School this morning and extend our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to the victims, their families and all those affected. We are grateful for the brave first responders, law enforcement officials and medical personnel. The Texans family will continue to pray for our neighbors.”

Watt has been lauded for his charitable efforts in the last year. The 29-year-old raised over $37 million to help relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey devastated Houston and more of the southwest. He originally hoped to raise $200,000. For his work, Watt was selected as the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year in February and named to Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in April.

The Houston Rockets and Houston Astros also addressed the tragedy on Friday, with Rockets point guard Chris Paul telling reporters the playoffs are “minor compared to what those people are dealing with.”

—Field Level Media