Incognito arrested for disorderly conduct, threats at funeral home

Free agent offensive guard Richie Incognito was arrested Monday afternoon for disorderly conduct and making threats, stemming from an incident at Messingers Funeral Home in Scottsdale, Ariz., police said.

Sep 10, 2017; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive guard Richie Incognito (64) gestures to fans following the game against the New York Jets at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

A statement released by Scottsdale police read, in part, “Initial reports advised that a male, later identified as 35-year-old Richard Incognito, was at the mortuary reference funeral arrangements for his father. Incognito reportedly was upset with staff and began to damage property inside the business and shout at employees. At several points during his contact with staff, Incognito threatened to retrieve guns from his vehicle and return to shoot the employees. Once on scene, officers detained him as the incident was investigated.”

According to Pro Football Talk, Incognito had weapons in his vehicle. The weapons were impounded, and he remains in custody.

Incognito announced on Twitter over the weekend that his father died.

Incognito has had a turbulent offseason. He reportedly took a paycut from the Buffalo Bills and then abruptly announced his retirement in April before changing his mind and being released by the Bills in May, as he planned to continue his career.

Two days after his release, Incognito was held for a mental evaluation in South Florida after a gym altercation in which police said he was in an “altered, paranoid state.” According to the incident report, Incognito “believed ordinary citizens were government officials that were tracking and recording him,” and allegedly threw a tennis ball and a dumbbell at another gym patron.

Earlier this month, Incognito aimed profane tweets at Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer after the coach told reporters that the team had not been in touch with the guard. Incognito apologized to Zimmer a day later.

The 11-year veteran has continued to voice his interest in returning to the NFL.

He started all 48 games for the Bills over the last three seasons, earning Pro Bowl nods each year. He was also a Pro Bowler in 2012 with the Miami Dolphins.

