Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Sports News
September 9, 2018 / 6:06 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Williams ejected as new NFL helmet hit rule makes impact

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - It took less than one quarter of opening Sunday for the National Football League’s new “use of helmet” rule to result in a player ejection.

Jan 9, 2016; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Shawn Williams (36) hits Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Markus Wheaton (11) during the second quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

Cincinnati Bengals safety Shawn Williams was the man banished for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

Williams lowered his head and made helmet-to-helmet contact with Luck, who was diving for a first down while being tackled from behind by another player during the first quarter.

Under the new rule, designed in the hope of minimizing head and spinal injuries, officials have the discretion to eject a player for such a hit.

The rule states that a foul occurs if a “player lowers his head to initiate and make contact with his helmet against an opponent.”

Luck did not appear to be injured in the collision and did not sound upset with Williams.

“I think it looked worse than it felt,” Luck said.

“I didn’t think it was much of a deal. It’s part of this game and I’ll keep working on that part of my game and when to take those chances and when not to.”

The Bengals overcame the loss of Williams to beat the Colts 34-23.

Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Toby Davis / Ian Ransom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
