Williams ejected as new NFL helmet hit rule makes quick impact

(Reuters) - Cincinnati Bengals safety Shawn Williams was ejected for a helmet hit on Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck on Sunday under the National Football League’s new “use of helmet” rule.

Jan 9, 2016; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals strong safety Shawn Williams (36) hits Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Markus Wheaton (11) during the second quarter in the AFC Wild Card playoff football game at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters

Williams lowered his head and made helmet-to-helmet contact with Luck, who was being taken to the ground in a tackle from behind by another player during the first quarter.

Under the new rule, designed in the hope of minimizing head and spinal injuries, officials have the discretion to eject a player for such a hit.

The rule states that a foul occurs if a “player lowers his head to initiate and make contact with his helmet against an opponent anywhere on his body.”

Luck did not appear to be injured in the collision.