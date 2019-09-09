Report: Colts WR Funchess (collarbone) out until November

Sep 8, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Devin Funchess (17) is tackled by Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Brandon Facyson (28) during the 3rd quarter at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts receiver Devin Funchess could miss half of the 2019 season recovering from a broken collarbone suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network reported.

Funchess caught three passes for 32 yards before he was injured.

Funchess, 25, signed with Indianapolis after four years with the Carolina Panthers. The former Michigan wideout is on a one-year, $10 million deal with the Colts.

ESPN reported Funchess was a candidate for injured reserve but could return after eight weeks.

The Colts were counting on Funchess to fill in behind TY Hilton to give quarterback Jacoby Brissett depth at wide receiver.

