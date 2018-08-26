FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 26, 2018 / 6:10 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Colts send LB Morrison to Packers for CB Pipkins

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Green Bay Packers traded cornerback Lenzy Pipkins for linebacker Antonio Morrison in a deal with the Indianapolis Colts, general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 24, 2016; Oakland, CA, USA; Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Antonio Morrison (44) stops Oakland Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) during the second quarter at the Oakland Coliseum. Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Morrison, a fourth-round draft pick by the Colts in 2016, started 15 games for the Colts last season and made 108 tackles.

The Colts switched to a 4-3 defense this season with new coordinator Matt Eberflus, leaving Morrison stuck in a reserve SAM linebacker role.

Pipkin, 24, was an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State when he joined the Packers in May 2017. He played in 12 games as a rookie, making one start.

The Colts add needed depth in the secondary after corners Nate Hairston (hamstring) and Quincy Wilson (hand) sustained injuries in practice last week.

Field Level Media

