Colts rule out six starters; six more questionable

The Indianapolis Colts ruled out seven players, including six starters, for Thursday night’s game at the New England Patriots, while six others are listed as questionable.

With a rash of injuries and coming off a 70-minute overtime game on a short week, Colts head coach Frank Reich decided to hold only walkthroughs this week, meaning the team won’t have an actual practice before playing the Patriots. But the lighter work was not enough to keep several players from missing Thursday.

As expected, top wideout T.Y. Hilton (chest, hamstring) will not play. Joining him will be running back Marlon Mack (hamstring), tight end Jack Doyle (hip), right tackle Denzelle Good (not injury related), cornerbacks Quincy Wilson (concussion) and Kenny Moore (concussion), and backup defensive tackle Hassan Ridgeway (calf).

Of that group, only Mack participated on even a limited basis in walkthroughs this week, but he has battled a hamstring issue since the pre season and will miss his fourth game of the year.

Listed as questionable are center Ryan Kelly (hand), left tackle Anthony Castonzo (hamstring), linebacker Darius Leonard (ankle), cornerback Nate Hairston (ankle), safety Clayton Geathers (knee) and kicker Adam Vinatieri (right groin). All six were listed as limited on Wednesday after all but Castonzo sat out Tuesday’s session.

Castonzo has yet to play this season after aggravating his hamstring issue on multiple occasions since the pre season. He had previously missed a total of five games in seven NFL seasons.

Kelly and Geathers have each not missed a snap this season for Indy, while Leonard and Hairston have missed just one apiece. Leonard, a second-round rookie, leads the NFL in tackles (54) while ranking third in tackles for loss (seven) and tied for sixth in sacks (four).

Reich told reporters earlier this week he had faith the Colts’ other receivers would step up in Hilton’s absence, as they did against the Texans on Sunday. Chester Rogers, Ryan Grant and Zach Pascal combined for 19 catches, 205 yards and a score vs. Houston.

“As far as gameplanning, we have a lot of confidence in the next guy up,” Reich said. “I think that showed this past week — when T.Y. went out, we still were able to move the ball well.

.”.. So we’ll miss T.Y., but at the same time, you’ve just gotta have the next-man-up mentality.”

Good is the only player on the Colts’ report for a non-injury reason. He will not play after his brother was killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in South Carolina on Tuesday.

