Colts QB Luck (calf) out at least another week

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck’s left calf injury will keep him out of practice for at least another week.

FILE PHOTO: Jul 25, 2019; Westfield, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws a pass during training camp at Grand Park Sports Campus. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Coach Frank Reich said Luck, who missed team OTAs and minicamp, is keeping the team updated about his progress.

“Make no mistake, Andrew is driving the truck here. He knows how he feels,” Reich told reporters. “He knows best what is going to get him ready.”

Luck suffered the injury in April and took part in three practices in training camp. He told the Colts last week that he wanted to sit out until his calf was fully healed.

He won’t play in the preseason game Thursday at Buffalo, and while Reich would like him to see some preseason game action, the team won’t rush him.

Backup Jacoby Brissett is taking the first-team snaps in practice, but Reich said Luck is progressing.

“That was so productive last week that we feel like we’re on the right track,” Reich said. “A little bit of rehab, but we’re in strength phase, too. It’s one thing to kind of be recovered from the injury, it’s another thing to be full strength, and I think our goal is to get back to full strength.”

Luck told reporters last week that while he feels pain in his ankle, he’s been told he’s not at risk of an Achilles injury.

The Colts open the season on Sept. 7 at the Los Angeles Chargers.

