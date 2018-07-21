Colts QB Luck avoids camp PUP list

Andrew Luck avoided the physically unable to perform list to begin training camp with the Indianapolis Colts after missing the entire 2017 season.

FILE PHOTO - Aug 27, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) on the sidelines in the second half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports / Reuters Picture Supplied by Action Images

Luck, whose recovery stalled multiple times following January 2017 shoulder surgery, sat out the preseason and regular season but has slowly progressed since. He’s less than two months into a throwing program, but general manager Chris Ballard said Luck is following the prescribed routine to be ready for Week 1 of the 2018 regular season.

Those orders will include missing multiple days of practice during training camp.

At minicamp, Luck threw a Wilson TDS 1205, a standard high school football that is lighter than NFL footballs, before starting to throwing an NFL ball. He said the latter “felt great,” despite a bit of a mental block building back up to it. He was working to “bridging” the gap between the lighter footballs and a regulation ball, also working in overhead tennis serves and throws with round balls to make the same motion with less stress on the shoulder.

In an attempt to simulate a typical week during the regular season, the Colts had Luck throwing four days a week: Three days in a row to simulate a typical practice week, and then an off day before a fourth day to approximate games.

The team has taken a very conservative approach in getting Luck healthy after the QB suffered pain in his throwing shoulder in his return to practice last October, nine months removed from shoulder surgery to correct an injury he originally suffered during the 2015 season. After the setback, he was shut down and missed the rest of 2017.

He spent a month in the Netherlands getting therapy on the shoulder, and spent much of the offseason with throwing gurus Tom House and Adam Dedeaux, using weighted balls as part of his rehab.

“I had pain last year,” Luck said this summer. “Pain, and I wasn’t being honest with myself about it. ... There’s not that right now.

.”..It’s gone. That pain is gone, and it’s going to stay that way.”

The Colts begin the 2018 regular season Sept. 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

