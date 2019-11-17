Reports: Colts RB Mack breaks hand, severity unclear

Nov 17, 2019; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack (25) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack sustained a fracture in his right hand in Sunday’s victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to multiple reports.

How long Mack will be out reportedly depends on whether or not he needs surgery, which will be determined by tests and meetings with specialists this week. At minimum, he is expected to miss Thursday night’s game at Houston, in a battle for first-place in the AFC South.

Mack hurt the hand in the third quarter and was ruled out for the rest of the game. He rushed for 109 yards on 14 carries before the injury.

Jonathan Williams thrived in relief, rushing for 116 yards on 13 carries, including a 48-yarder. Scatback Nyheim Hines also had a 7-yard touchdown run.

Mack’s 13-yard touchdown run, complete with a spin move, knotted the score at 7-7 with 35 seconds left in the first quarter.

Mack, 23, has 862 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season.

