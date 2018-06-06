Colts defensive end McCain denies battery charges

Indianapolis Colts defensive end Chris McCain said Tuesday that he has no knowledge whatsoever of misdemeanor battery charges filed against him in California this week.

File photo: Oct 22, 2017; Carson, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Chris McCain (40) celebrates towards the Denver Broncos bench after a touchdown by punt returner Travis Benjamin (not pictured) during the first quarter at StubHub Center. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

McCain, who signed a one-year deal with the Colts as an unrestricted free agent after the San Diego Chargers did not re-sign him, insists he doesn’t know the accuser and has not been contacted by police.

“She is lying,” McCain told the Indy Star of accuser Arpi Davtyan. The paper reports that McCain is accused of spitting on Davtyan and grabbing her neck, according to documents filed this week, and that he’ll be arraigned on July 13 in Los Angeles.

The charges reportedly stem from an altercation on Jan. 7, but McCain says he was blindsided.

“No one has contacted me about anything,” said McCain. “No cops, no one. No one has talked to me.”

The L.A. Times reported that the Chargers knew about the allegation and referred it to the league office, citing a team spokesperson. The team wouldn’t say whether it played a factor in the Chargers rescinding an offer to McCain earlier this year.

The Colts issued a statement on Tuesday evening that read: “We’re aware of this evening’s reports regarding Chris McCain and are gathering all available information. We take these matters very seriously and we will provide updates as appropriate.”

McCain, 26, enjoyed the best of his four NFL seasons in 2017, his lone year with the Chargers. He appeared in 15 games and recorded 5.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and 20 tackles — all career highs.

McCain entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Cal, signing with the Dolphins in 2014. He appeared in a total of 18 games for Miami in 2014 and 2015, then played in two games for the New Orleans Saints in 2016 following a stint on the Dallas Cowboys’ practice squad.

He joined the Chargers’ practice squad in November 2016 before making Los Angeles’ season-opening roster last year.

