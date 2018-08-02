Colts OL Mewhort retires after four seasons

Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman Jack Mewhort announced his retirement from the NFL after four seasons on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: Oct 9, 2016; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indianapolis Colts T.Y. Hilton (13) celebrates with tackle Jack Mewhort (75) after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas J. Russo-USA TODAY Sports

“I would like to thank the Irsay family and the entire Colts organization for giving me the opportunity to live a childhood dream,” Mewhort said in a statement released by the team. “The fans and the city of Indianapolis have treated me like one of their own, and I am forever grateful. Wearing the Horseshoe was one of the biggest honors I have ever known, and I will always bleed blue. Go Colts!”

Mewhort, who turns 27 later this month, missed 17 games over the last two seasons will battling knee injuries, after starting 30 of a possible 32 games through his first two seasons. He started in all 45 NFL games in which he played.

He re-signed with the Colts on a one-year, $1.5 million contract in free agency in March, but will not play out that deal.

“Jack is a selfless player who always carried a team-first mentality,” general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement. “He is revered among his coaches, teammates and staff and his leadership will be missed in the locker room. We’re appreciative of Jack’s dedication to the Colts and we wish him the best moving forward.”

The Colts took Mewhort in the second round out of Ohio State in 2014, and he was one of the steadier pieces of a shaky offensive line when on the field. After committing five penalties and allowing 2.5 sacks as a rookie, he had a total of eight penalties and 1.5 sacks allowed over the last three years.

Indianapolis drafted guards Quenton Nelson (sixth overall) and Braden Smith (37th) with two of their first three picks in April’s draft. Nelson, who was widely seen as the best guard prospect in years, is expected to start immediately at left guard, while Smith will compete at right guard with free agent signee Matt Slauson and holdover Joe Haeg.

