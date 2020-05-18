Colts expect QB Rivers to play more than one season

Dec 29, 2019; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) warms up on the sidelines during the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

No retirement surprises the Indianapolis Colts, but head coach Frank Reich seems certain new starting quarterback Philip Rivers is good for at least two more years.

Rivers signed a one-year, $25 million deal with the Colts and will start for Indianapolis in 2020. But Reich believes Rivers is planning to play more than one season, echoing a report in March from NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah that Rivers isn’t close to the finish line of his career.

“The spirit of was, we’re in this together and as long as Philip wants to play, wants to be here,” Reich said Monday. “It’s the NFL, we know he has to prove it. We have to prove it as a team to keep him wanting to play. I can just tell you from the previous relationship [with the Los Angeles Chargers], I really believe it’s Philip’s intent to play multiple years. I personally believe he’s more than capable of multiple years.”

The Colts signed Rivers in March to fill the quarterback position left vacant when Andrew Luck retired abruptly in August 2019. Jacoby Brissett started last season after signing a two-year, $30 million deal but Indianapolis missed the playoffs due to a late-season fade from first place in the AFC South.

Rivers, 38, had 23 turnovers (20 interceptions) with the Chargers last season. But the Colts quickly landed him in free agency thanks to Reich’s relationship with Rivers from their time together as quarterbacks coach and pupil with the then-San Diego Chargers. Rivers played 16 seasons with the franchise.

“I take it one year at a time,” Rivers said after signing with the Colts. “If I feel good, I’ll keep going. I don’t want to get carried away. You won’t see me in the Tom Brady range. I still feel like I can help a football team go win a championship.”

