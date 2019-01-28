Kicker Vinatieri signs extension with Colts

Kicker Adam Vinatieri will return to the Indianapolis Colts for a 14th season, the team announced Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Dec 2, 2018; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) applauds a military service announcement during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

It will be the 24th NFL season for the 46-year-old, who spent the first 10 years of his career with the New England Patriots.

News of the contract extension spread late last week, but the contract wasn’t executed until Monday morning. Terms weren’t announced, but NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the one-year deal is worth $3.875 million.

“Adam is not only one of the greatest Colts in team history, but one of the greatest players in NFL history,” general manager Chris Ballard said in a statement.

“He is an ideal representative for our organization, the Indianapolis community and Colts fans everywhere. We value Adam’s reliability and feel he will continue to kick at a high level. In addition to his performance on the field, he brings a tremendous amount of leadership to our locker room.”

Vinatieri passed Hall of Fame member Morten Andersen for the scoring record in October. Andersen scored 2,544 points during a 25-year career; Vinatieri has 2,600.

His history-making season ended in disappointment as the Colts fell 31-13 to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs, with Vinatieri missing the shortest field goal of his career — a 23-yard attempt — in the loss.

Vinatieri finished the season with 23 field goals in 27 tries and 44 extra points in 47 attempts.

The three-time All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl selection won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and added a fourth ring in his first season with Indianapolis in 2006.

